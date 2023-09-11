Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A customer waiting for food in the drive-through line at the Whataburger in Daphne made a startling discovery as she looked inside the restaurant window.

Scurrying about, among stacks of sliced bread, was a rat. Plainly visible, the rodent appeared to be feasting on the bread, seemingly pausing to peer back at the shocked customer.

Nicole Lett provided FOX10 News the video of the unexpected and unhappy encounter she recorded with her cell phone while visiting the eatery with her son over the weekend.

Whataburger subsequently closed the location for a time and “notified pest control,” according to a statement from the company. By Monday afternoon, the restaurant had reopened.

Lett’s video recorded her reactions during the incident. On the video, she is heard saying, “Oh my god. We’re at Whataburger in line, and look at what’s in the window looking at us while it’s eating on the bread. Oh, my god.”

The Hahn Agency, representing Whataburger, provided FOX10 News with the following statement:

“Whataburger is committed to cleanliness and food safety at our restaurants. We are aware of the issue regarding our location in Daphne, Alabama, and we promptly closed the location pending further inspections, initiated a deep cleanse of the entire restaurant, and notified pest control. Our teams have contacted the local health department, and we will work with them to ensure a full inspection is completed. We are also reinforcing cleaning procedures with all our Family Members. Our Daphne location has no history of this type of incident and scored high on its past two health inspections. We believe this is an isolated situation. However, we will continue to be diligent to ensure this is resolved and our restaurant exceeds our food safety standards.”

Monday afternoon, the agency informed FOX10 News that the Daphne Whataburger restaurant had reopened following a health department inspection and work by Whataburger teams.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.