Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old woman has died as the result of a multiple-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday at the intersection of Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was just after 8 p.m. when officers responded to the three-vehicle accident. They discovered the victim, Bethany Pilot, who had been ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

According to the MPD, the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling east on Howells Ferry Road, crossing Schillinger Road, while the second vehicle was also heading east on Howells Ferry, turning north onto Schillinger Road. The third vehicle was traveling north on Schillinger Road, crossing Howells Ferry, resulting in a collision with the victim’s vehicle, which subsequently impacted the second vehicle.

The other individuals involved were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said this incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.