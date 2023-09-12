Advertise With Us
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces a sodomy charge in Calhoun County, Alabama. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with sodomy second degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver police say the 19-year-old was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

