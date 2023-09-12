Advertise With Us
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces sodomy charge in Calhoun County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with Sodomy 2nd degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver Police say 19-year-old Ross was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

When searching Ross on the team’s roster at RollTide.com, a 404 error displays on the page.

WBRC reached out to the University of Alabama for more information. As of the publication of this article, we have not received a response.

We will update this story with more information as new details become available.

