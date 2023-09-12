MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Historic Mobile Preservation Society is hosting behind-the-scenes tours of the Minnie Mitchell Archives.

Tours will take place September 14 and September 28 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Oakleigh House.

Visitors will learn how documents are stored and get the opportunity to see rare and unique items.

Admission is $20 and tickets are limited. To reserve yours, click HERE.

To learn more about the Minnie Michell Archives building, click HERE.

