Booster club gifts Theodore High School huge jumbotron scoreboard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Theodore Bobcats going hi-tech! Thanks to the generous donations by the school’s booster club -- they now have a huge jumbotron and scoreboard.

At well over $100,000 -- it’s not only able to show the scores -- but also the highlights of the games -- or video from a live event. It will also generate revenue from advertisements.

District 5 School Board Member Johnny Hatcher says the alumni continue to go above and beyond for the students.

“It says a great deal for the community. I’m telling you that is wonderful. For them to come put that effort and raise that money - hey that speaks volumes for the community - they love these kids. And I’m going to tell you most of these boosters don’t have children that go here anymore. They either went here or their kids went here -- and they stayed involved,” said Hatcher.

The new jumbotron and scoreboard makes its debut at Theodore’s homecoming game -- Friday September 22nd -- where they will also dedicate and name the field house after Coach Joe Downey.

