Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chief of Pascagoula Police Department announces retirement

Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman(City of Pascagoula)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman entered a letter of retirement to the city of Pascagoula, officials with the city confirmed on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman, who noted that Chapman’s retirement would begin at the end of the month. It is currently unknown who will replace Chapman or whether that replacement will fill in as an interim or on a permanent basis

Chapman spent 32 years with Pascagoula PD, starting as a patrolman and working his way through the ranks. He was appointed Chief in 2019.

Chapman was not available for comment at the time this article was published.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

Westbound lanes on I-10 near Theodore Dawes closed
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to accident on I-10
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 burglaries
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 burglaries
'Crack the Code' program helps parents monitor kids technology
'Crack the Code' program helps parents monitor kids technology
Parents learning quick tips and resources on how to navigate social media safety.
Crack the Code: Parents learn tips to protect kids online
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
TikTok’s Giant Shopping Mall