City of Semmes cuts the ribbon on its new walking trail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a new walking trail for residents in the city of Semmes. And this morning, the city and Mobile County cut the ribbon to celebrate its opening.

Located behind the Semmes Senior Center, it’s a welcome addition to a growing city.

“It makes me feel extremely good because there’s no other place in the Semmes area. There’s a couple of parks, but usually they’re more sunny and this one’s more shady so it’s just a perfect place,” Wanda Hankins said.

Mobile County District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson joined Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook for a ribbon cutting and the inaugural walk.

Both are excited about the trail, but say the work isn’t finished.

“We’re going to eventually add some pickleball courts and so this is truly truly a hub of activity and excitement in this community, and people just love it and that excites me,” Commissioner Hudson said.

“You can see the community growing and everything’s coming out here. People want to be a part of what Semmes has going on, and we welcome them with open arms,” Mayor Van Hook said.

And for members of the senior center, they couldn’t ask for much more.

“We have great people who run this center. It’s just an awesome place. This is my second home,” Hankins

The project was funded by the community development block grant that was awarded to Mobile County by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.