Doing Good: All In Youth Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Doing Good’, All in Credit Union joined us to talk about its All In Youth Council.

The All In Youth Council is a digital education program designed to teach students how to make wise financial decisinos to promote financial well-being over their lifetime. The interactive lessons in this program simplify financial concepts to help students develop actionable strategies for managing their finances. Students will also gain leadership experience, an understanding of community outreach, and experience panel interviews.

Classes take place on the second Tuesday of each month beginning in November and ending in April. They are one hour classes from 6pm-7pm.

You can download and submit your application at www.allincu.com/youthcouncil

Contact marketing@allincu.com for more information.

