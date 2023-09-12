Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: All In Youth Council

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Doing Good’, All in Credit Union joined us to talk about its All In Youth Council.

The All In Youth Council is a digital education program designed to teach students how to make wise financial decisinos to promote financial well-being over their lifetime. The interactive lessons in this program simplify financial concepts to help students develop actionable strategies for managing their finances. Students will also gain leadership experience, an understanding of community outreach, and experience panel interviews.

Classes take place on the second Tuesday of each month beginning in November and ending in April. They are one hour classes from 6pm-7pm.

You can download and submit your application at www.allincu.com/youthcouncil

Contact marketing@allincu.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say

Latest News

Behind-the-scenes tours of the Minnie Mitchell Archives
Behind-the-scenes tours of the Minnie Mitchell Archives
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Fall travel tips
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Fall travel tips
‘Newk’s Cares’ with Newk’s Eatery
‘Newk’s Cares’ with Newk’s Eatery
Local child makes debut at New York Fashion Week
Local child makes debut at New York Fashion Week