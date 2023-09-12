Family of Jawan Dallas hopes new law can speed up process of releasing body cam footage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Theodore man who died after an encounter with Mobile Police are still pressing investigators to release body camera video of the struggle.

Back on July 2nd, 36-year-old Jawan Dallas was involved in a deadly altercation with a Mobile Police officer.

Investigators say the officer tased Dallas at least twice after police responded to a nearby burglary.

Attorneys representing the family of Dallas just recently filed a formal request with the District Attorney’s office to view the video, but that request was denied.

In a statement from DA Keith Blackwood he says,

Dear Dr. Van Daniel, We have received your formal request to view the body-worn camera footage related to Mr. Dallas’ death. Mr. Dallas’ death is the subject of a Grand Jury investigation. Therefore, pursuant to Ala. Code 12-16-216, we are currently unable to show his family the body-worn camera footage, as it would affect the investigation. Although under Alabama Law we are prohibited from disclosing when this matter will go before the Grand Jury, please know that we will notify you as soon as the Grand Jury reports on it. We are sensitive to the family’s desire to see this footage, and we will make it available to them as soon as possible, under Alabama Law.

A state lawmaker who is behind a new law that allows family members to watch body camera video says she’s siding with the Dallas family, on their request to see the video.

Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham says Jawan Dallas’ mother deserves to see the final moments of her son’s life.

“If it was my loved one, if it was my child, my next of kin, whomever, I’d at least the bare bone minimum want to know what happened and I think anybody would,” Givan said.

The family’s frustrations continue to grow as they feel no progress is being made.

“There has been no progress. That’s why we’re continuing to go to the city council meetings every week to get answers and to try to get things moving forward where we can be able to see the video,” Christine Dallas, Jawan’s mother said.

Christine says her family went before the city council again Tuesday morning to continue to push for the release of that video.

City Attorney Ricardo Woods says that won’t happen until the investigation is complete.

Something the mother doesn’t agree with.

“I can understand not showing the video to the public right now but as far as us being his parents and his siblings, I feel like we have a right to see it,” Christine said.

Since that day the family says they haven’t been able to rest not knowing what happened to him.

“We want to know and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep on going and it doesn’t matter we’re not afraid of what might happen,” Phil Williams, Jawan’s stepfather said.

Williams says he doesn’t agree with the police department being allowed to investigate themselves.

“We’ve been denied from the beginning of Jawan’s death up until today. We wasn’t even able to go and identify his body. They steady telling us that it’s an ongoing investigation,” Williams said. “I don’t believe it myself, how can you investigate yourself? Personally, the video cam told everything. They know everything now that they going to know twenty years from today.”

The family also feels communication from city officials hasn’t been very open.

“No one from the police department, the DA, the mayor, no one has contacted us to give us any type of updates since this, I call it, the crime happened,” Christine said. “Its’ just been a hard process trying to find out what happened to J. Trying to get the video released to at least to us so that we can get some type of closure in knowing what happened the last moments of my son’s life.”

The family hopes a new law that went into effect this month can change that.

Givan sponsored House Bill 289.

In the bill, it pushes for more police transparency and the release of body cam footage to the family.

“This will be the test case with regards to whether or not the prosecutorial teams would comply with the new legislation,” Givan said.

Givan says she’s hopeful now that the family has formally put in a request to the district attorney’s office that it will be released.

“So now it is up to the prosecution or the prosecutorial team to,” she said. “It is to my understanding based upon the conversation that I had with council that they plan on allowing the family to see the body cam.”

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has said the officer followed proper protocol during the encounter.

Christine says they also have events planned in the future to keep pushing for Jawan.

“The rally is September the 23rd in Theodore at 7:00 p.m. at the corner of Bellingrath and Highway 90 and we’ll just be basically doing the same thing but we got a lot of people that want to speak at the rally and talk about police brutality,” Christine said.

Williams also agrees they won’t stop until they get justice.

“We going to get justice for J. We won’t stop. And I promise the whole world we going all in. If I have to work every day all day until my fingers fall off. If I have to march up and down the street daily until my feet blister up and fall off I’m never gonna stop.”

