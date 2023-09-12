Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fight on field of Baker-Davidson game being addressed by school administrators

By Lee Peck
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Regional rivals -- Baker High School defeating Davidson 66 to 28 -- claiming homecoming victory underneath the Friday night lights. But it’s what happened immediately following the game -- that’s getting a lot of attention.

“I think you got some kids out there that are very passionate about football -- obviously upset because of the outcome of the game,” said Johnny Hatcher, Mobile County Public School Board Member, District 5.

We caught up with Hatcher as he watched the clip -- recorded from the stands -- of what he calls a “minor conflict.”

“Nobody is hitting anybody -- they are restraining him -- this child on the ground was cramping,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher says it’s believed to be three to four players involved as the teams stormed the field.

“So what do we have maybe 15 to 20 seconds and it was over,” said Hatcher.

With that said -- Hatcher also adds they’re not downplaying what happened -- and says rest assured it’s being handled by both schools.

“There’s no excuse -- it’s going to be addressed -- make no mistake about that -- it will be addressed. Now that’s the administrator’s job,” explained Hatcher.

While a few swings were thrown -- Hatcher commends the coaches and the other players who stepped in to try and resolve the situation.

“The rest of them out there -- were kind of restraining and keeping other people out of the way -- and keeping them from doing anything else. I think that was great. I’m telling you these kids -- the restraint they exhibited was amazing,” said Hatcher. “This was a minor conflict -- it was handled immediately as you can see through the video. It was just tempers flaring.”

Again -- each school’s principals will address the issue and hand down any disciplinary action. Hatcher said if appealed it will then go before the Mobile County Public School Board.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours

Latest News

Theodore Bobcats score new jumbotron
Theodore Bobcats score new jumbotron
Theodore High School's Booster Club -- raises more than $100,000 for new jumbotron and...
Booster club gifts Theodore High School huge jumbotron scoreboard
On-field fight after Davidson vs Baker game
On-field fight after Davidson vs Baker game
Family files request to see body camera video
Family files request to see body camera video