Advertise With Us
Hire One

GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say

Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Jason Miles
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) – Authorities in Texas are investigating after a plumber found what is apparently a fetus inside of a pipe in an apartment complex.

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complex in Houston around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said a plumber working outside of one of the apartment buildings found a fetus when he opened a pipe outside of one of the buildings. The fetus is believed to just be weeks old.

Neighbors said they had been complaining about backups since Friday.

A woman from the building the pipe was connected to was later taken away in an ambulance.

Neighbors were on the scene to find out what had happened.

“All I saw when I looked out my window, which is right up there, was all the police cars like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Never thought anything like this in a million years,” one neighbor, Linda McQueen, said.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives said it is possibly related to a miscarriage.

“We hope whoever it is comes forward and gets some medical attention because that’s sad to lose a baby like that and not tell nobody,” neighbor Paula Smith said.

According to the March of Dimes, about 80% of miscarriages happen before the 12th week of pregnancy.

Medical and emotional support is highly recommended when they occur.

When news crews first arrived at the scene, they said another woman was seen being taken away in handcuffs.

It is unclear whether this incident is related to the woman taken by ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say

Latest News

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and the newest watch. (CNN, APPLE)
Apple's big event: What to know
Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to federal murder, robbery charges after Florida man shot dead near Cheaha State Park
Aaron Morrissette
MPD arrests man in connection to 2 burglaries
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports