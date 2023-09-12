Advertise With Us
Hire One

Humid air with highs reaching low 90s today

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After hitting the mid 90s AGAIN yesterday, we’ll at least see highs in the lower 90s today, but the air has certainly gotten more humid and you can feel every bit of that this morning. This will result in some much needed rain returning to the Gulf Coast, but it won’t hit everyone.

Hopefully your lawns will get some of these showers cause we need them badly. No severe storms are expected, but some rumbles of thunder could occur. Highs will stay in the low 90s the next few days with morning temps in the low 70s, although we could see the air get less humid this weekend. Rain coverage will stay in the 30-40% range today through the weekend.

Hurricane Lee should make landfall around Nova Scotia on Saturday as a strong tropical storm based on the current track but no threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say

Latest News

Humid air with highs reaching low 90s today
Humid air with highs reaching low 90s today
Next Weather for Monday evening September 11
Next Weather for Monday evening September 11
Next Weather for Monday evening September 11
Highs staying above average
Highs staying above average
Highs staying above average