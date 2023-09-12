Humid air with highs reaching low 90s today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After hitting the mid 90s AGAIN yesterday, we’ll at least see highs in the lower 90s today, but the air has certainly gotten more humid and you can feel every bit of that this morning. This will result in some much needed rain returning to the Gulf Coast, but it won’t hit everyone.

Hopefully your lawns will get some of these showers cause we need them badly. No severe storms are expected, but some rumbles of thunder could occur. Highs will stay in the low 90s the next few days with morning temps in the low 70s, although we could see the air get less humid this weekend. Rain coverage will stay in the 30-40% range today through the weekend.

Hurricane Lee should make landfall around Nova Scotia on Saturday as a strong tropical storm based on the current track but no threat to the U.S.

