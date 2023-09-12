I-10 East lanes closed near Mississippi line after vehicle fire

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle fire that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. today has caused the closure of all lanes of Interstate 10 East near the 2 mile marker in Mobile County, according to ALEA.

Eastbound lanes are blocked and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time, ALEA said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto Exit 75 at Franklin Creek Road to US 90 into Alabama.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating.

