Irvington man dies in motorcycle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of an Irvington man.

Jeremy J. Johnson, 44, was fatally injured when the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck two street signs, according to ALEA. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA said the crash occurred on Alabama 188 near the 3 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile city limits, in Mobile County.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

