Advertise With Us
Hire One

Irvington man dies in motorcycle crash

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of an Irvington man.

Jeremy J. Johnson, 44, was fatally injured when the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck two street signs, according to ALEA. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA said the crash occurred on Alabama 188 near the 3 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile city limits, in Mobile County.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say

Latest News

Antonio Chauncey Ross
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge
ADPH on efforts to protect public from EEE
ADPH on efforts to protect public from EEE
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case
Theodore Bobcats score new jumbotron
Theodore Bobcats score new jumbotron