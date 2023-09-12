Jet-Setting with Jenn: Fall travel tips

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With cooler temperatures and fewer crowds, Fall is an ideal time for a getaway – but Google “Fall travel destinations” and you get approximately 8 million suggestions that include the word “foliage.”

For those looking for a more “inspired” trip this Autumn – something other than leaf-peeping – travel expert Jennifer Broome says the world is waiting.

From the balmy breezes of Caribbean islands to the grandeur of European palaces, Jennifer had suggestions for anyone looking for a break from the norm this Fall. In addition to fabulous destination ideas, she also had tips for maximizing the experience without breaking the bank.

Jennifer Broome - As a travel and environmental journalist, Jennifer reports on travel and outdoor adventure for broadcast outlets including The Weather Channel, Local Now, the nationally syndicated show “The List,” and multiple local television stations (NBC, ABC, CBS CW, and Fox affiliates) in top 50 TV markets including Denver and Dallas. She has written and photographed for outlets including AAA National, multiple regional AAA publications, and Matador Network. Her specialties are approachable outdoor adventure, sustainable tourism, solo travel, road trips, cultural experiences, and exploring a destination in 72 hours or less.

As a traveler, she has road-tripped extensively across the US, visiting all 50 states, 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands), and 130 National Park Service sites including 32 national parks. She has also traveled extensively internationally to 41 countries in Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, and South America. Current goals are to travel to all 7 continents (3 left), every country in Central America (2 left) and all 423 U.S. National Park Sites.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.