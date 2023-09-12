Joran van der Sloot granted second extension to prepare for trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge has granted Joran van der Sloot’s motion to extend the trial and pretrial deadlines, according to court documents.

Van der Sloot requested the 45-day extension Monday afternoon which was the deadline for van der Sloot’s defense team to file pretrial motions.

According to the motion, Van der Sloot is requesting additional time to review discovery, evaluate the case, and consult with counsel. This is van der Sloot’s second request for an extension.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden granted the extension. “Given the defendant’s need to adequately prepare his defense and to make an informed decision on whether to enter a guilty plea or proceed to trial, the court finds that the ends of justice served by extending the pretrial deadlines and granting a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial, said Judge Borden.

The deadline for pretrial motions has been extended to November 13, 2023.

Van der Sloot has been indicted on federal wire fraud and extortion counts. He pleaded not guilty to the federal counts after he was extradited earlier this year.

