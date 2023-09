MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has arrested a suspect in connection to two separate burglaries within 24 hours of each other.

Police said Aaron Morrissette, 41, was arrested and charged with the two burglaries after officers spotted him walking in a parking lot at 3658 Airport Boulevard.

MPD said he fled on foot but was eventually apprehended.

