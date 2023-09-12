Advertise With Us
‘Newk’s Cares’ with Newk’s Eatery

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Since 2014, Newk’s Eatery and its guests have raised more than $2.3 million to battle the disease that takes the lives of more than 13,000 women in America every year. The fundraising effort honors the life and fight of Lori Newcomb, who succumbed to the disease in 2019. Lori was the founder of Newk’s Cares and beloved wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Newcomb. Lori’s daughter Madison Newcomb has picked up where her mother left off, leading the battle against ovarian cancer through Newk’s Cares.

Newk’s Cares mission is to improve the rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating women and their families. Newk’s is once again partnered with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, to one day find a cure by funding research grants and vital genetic testing.

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 99 restaurants nationwide will turn teal – ovarian cancer awareness signature color – with signage, collectible cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests will be offered multiple ways to participate, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or on NewksCares.com.

Newk’s will also hold its annual Lori’s Day on Sept. 26, during which all Newk’s Eatery locations will donate 20% of their sales to Newk’s Cares. In addition to the monthlong fundraising drive, 10 cents from the purchase of every Newk’s Cares-themed water bottle throughout the year is donated to Newk’s Cares.

Address: 1335 Satchel Paige Dr Suite C-106 Suite 100, Mobile, AL 36606

