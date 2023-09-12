One person dead after shooting in the Belleville community

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroner’s Office is reporting that they were called to a residence off of County Road 92 in the Belleville community at the request of the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the coroner’s office, an altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 11 which resulted in the shooting death of Douglas James Rogers, 46, of Castleberry, Alabama, The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The case is under investigation by the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department and the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office. The victim will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for an autopsy.

