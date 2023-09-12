Advertise With Us
Scattered showers and temperatures closer to normal

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith.

We’ve had some decent rain and storms around today. Many areas have seen a half inch or more. We will see a few more showers going into the late afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead into Wednesday we will have a pleasant start with temperatures in the low 70s. It will heat up into the low 90s in the afternoon. We can once again expect some scattered storms around, mainly in the afternoon.

Conditions will be much the same Thursday and Friday, although rain chances will be a little lower, in the isolated category.

Rain chances will go back up for the weekend with 40-50% chances both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s

Tropics: Lee continues to be a major hurricane. The forecast turns the storm northward due to a trough coming off the East coast. That trough will direct the storm to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes. So they will need to be on watch for this storm by the weekend. There’s nothing in the tropics that concerns our area for now.

