Summerdale City Council approves hiring of new police chief

Michael Gaul
Michael Gaul(Town of Summerdale)
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Summerdale City Council on Monday night voted to hire Michael Gaul as the town’s new police chief.

Gaul is currently a lieutenant with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and has been in law enforcement for 25 years. He’s originally from New Jersey and was working in law enforcement there during the 911 terrorist attacks.

Summerdale Mayor David Wilson tells FOX10 News that Gaul, who has a law degree and has passed the bar, will be sworn in on Sept. 25.

Starting pay for police chief in Summerdale is now $100,000.

