MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Strike for Sickle Cell Bowling Fundraiser helps raise money for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc.

Thursday, September 14, 2023

AMF Camellia Lanes – 125 N. Schillinger Road, Mobile, AL 36608

Bowling begins: 6:00 p.m.

Check-in: 5:30 p.m.

Register by calling the association (251) 432-0301

Entry fee: $40 per person or $240 for a team – Teams are six (6) people per lane.

Proceeds from the event above the cost of the event will be used to support the programs and services of the association.

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc. (SCDAA-MC)

1453 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604

Phone: (251) 432-0301

Email: info@scdmobile.org

Website: www.scdmobile.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scdaamobile/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scdmobile/

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc. is a United Way agency that was incorporated in 1976 and is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The mission of the agency is to empower clients and families with knowledge through quality comprehensive programs and services. Currently, SCDAA-MC serves more than 700 clients throughout nine counties in southwest Alabama. SCDAA-MC provides sickle cell screenings, onsite and outreach genetic counseling, as well as an after school tutorial and summer enrichment program for children with sickle cell disease. Case management services are available to help clients and their families cope financially and emotionally with this disease. All services are provided free of charge as this agency’s goal is to help “Break the Sickle Cycle.”

