Atlanta Falcons announce grants for girls’ flag football in Alabama

Girls flag football
Girls flag football(WANF)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will provide grants for girls’ flag football programs to high schools in Alabama, the Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday.

After the Falcons launched a pilot program two years ago with Reigning Champs (RCX), the Alabama High School Athletic Association voted this July to sanction girls’ flag football. Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, girls’ flag football will be an official high school sport in Alabama.

“We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls’ flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools,” said Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football. “Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable.”

More than 86 Alabama high schools will offer girls’ flag football to their student-athletes. Twenty-five of those schools will receive grants for their new girls’ flag football programs:

  • Alma Bryant High School - Mobile
  • Anniston High School - Calhoun
  • B.C. Rain High School - Mobile
  • Baker High School - Mobile
  • Boaz High School - Etowah
  • Brookwood High School - Tuscaloosa
  • Calhoun High School - Calhoun
  • Citronelle High School - Mobile
  • Cleburne County High School - Cleburne
  • Daphne High School - Baldwin
  • Davidson High School - Mobile
  • Gadsden City High School - Etowah
  • Grissom High School - Madison
  • Holt High School - Tuscaloosa
  • John L. Leflore Magnet High School - Mobile
  • Lanier High School - Montgomery
  • Mae Jemison High School - Madison
  • Mary G. Montgomery High School - Mobile
  • McAdory High School - Jefferson
  • Prattville High School - Autauga
  • Satsuma High School - Mobile
  • Selma High School - Dallas
  • Shelby County High School - Shelby
  • Theodore High School - Mobile
  • Vigor High School - Mobile

