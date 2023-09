ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Mario Mendez as the suspect in a burglary.

The burglary occurred on Arthur Brown Road and the suspect stole a gold cart, tools, camera accessories and other household items.

Mendez also has active warrants in Atmore and Bay Minette , according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.