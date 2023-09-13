Happy Girl Conference 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

T﻿he Happy Girl Conference is Harvest Church’s annual women’s conference!

We are so excited about having women from all over come and join our Happy Sisterhood to encourage each other, laugh together, and to hear from God with our very own Pastor Adrienne Cooley speaking. We are expecting such a sweet time in His presence and with each other.

This year we are having a more interactive and community-building focus that will be sure to lift up and strengthen each women who attends! And as always, it will be full of surprises sure to re-charge your HAPPY!

So please, grab a girl friend or 2 ... or 10 ... and come join us!

Also, if you are interested in sponsoring a scholarship ticket for other women, let us know by emailing us at office@harvestmobile.com after you have purchased the ticket(s). Tell us if you already know the name of the lady you would like to sponsor or how many scholarship tickets you are donating. We will make sure they go to good use for a woman in the Mobile community!

To learn more about Happy Girl and Pastor Adrienne Cooley, please check out her website here

Conference Schedule:

F﻿riday (September 15th) -

Doors open at 6pm

Conference Kicks off at 7pm

Fun-filled snacks and activities will be provided!

Saturday (September 16th) -

Doors open and our Cereal bar starts at 9am

Day 2 festivities will start at 10am

Conference will come to a close no later than 1pm

Harvest Church

1275 East Interstate 65 Service Road South Mobile, AL 36606

