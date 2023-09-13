Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. In this week’s Healthy Living segment, Abdul Siddiqui, M.D., a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at USA Health, and Laventrice Ridgeway, Ed.D., assistant dean of student affairs at USA’s Whiddon College of Medicine joined us to discuss the Pediatric to Adult Care Transition program. Dr. Ridgeway is a graduate of the PACT program, and explained the benefits it provides for patients.

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/services/sickle-cell-care

