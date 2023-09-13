Advertise With Us
Hire One

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

Westbound lanes on I-10 near Theodore Dawes closed
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to accident on I-10
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 burglaries
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 burglaries
'Crack the Code' program helps parents monitor kids technology
'Crack the Code' program helps parents monitor kids technology
Parents learning quick tips and resources on how to navigate social media safety.
Crack the Code: Parents learn tips to protect kids online
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
TikTok’s Giant Shopping Mall