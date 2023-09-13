Ladd-Peebles Stadium to hold HBCU Pigskin Showdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A news conference is scheduled this morning at Ladd Peebles stadium to announce plans for the HBCU pigskin showdown.

The actual game isn’t until December. And the goal is to show that the gateway to the pros opens in the port city.

84 of the top NFL draft-eligible players from historically black colleges and universities will gather here to play in front of scouts from the NFL and other leagues.

“The opportunities these kids that come here is not just about football people it is about life and a job,” Director of Operations Bryant Grove

“There’s not a lot of NFL scouts that are turning down that road to go to Grambling as much as they may be going to LSU. So we’re trying to bridge that gap and this is a movement that has been happening here for the last say 3-4 years,” Executive Director Chris Williams.

Providing the opportunity of a lifetime. Something that legendary coach Ben Harris appreciates.

“It’s a great opportunity for them for a kid to get a second look at the NFL you know then if they don’t make it, you got the XFL then you got the CFL. Different in the United States Football League so that’s a good opportunity for them,” Coach Ben Harris said.

Harris who had the honor of being the first person to nominate a player wasn’t the only special guest.

They also announced this year’s title sponsor, Mobile native Linetta Bell.

All to form a winning team that they hope lasts for a long time.

And tickets are on sale now for just over 18 dollars. You can purchase them and also nominate a player by visiting HBCUpigskinshowdown.com.

