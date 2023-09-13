Local organizations launch social media challenge to encourage voter participation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Need extra cash? Well, two local organizations are teaming up, hosting a social media challenge that includes cash prizes.

“Do you know how many races in the last couple of years have come down to one or two votes? Way too many,” said Myra Evans.

The League of Women Voters of Mobile and the Leadership Mobile Class of 2023 Government Project Group have come up with a way to encourage more young people to vote.

They’ve created a tik tok challenge called ivy 23…

It stands for Increasing youth voting… and it involves a competition with cash prizes.

“We think that everybody that’s eligible should register to vote and show up to vote,” said Evans.

For the next six days, both organizations are hosting a challenge on TikTok. They’re asking high school and college students in Mobile County to use the social media platform to upload videos that will help first time voters through the process.

“We realize some of the first time voters might be a little apprehensive you know, I don’t know how to do that. And oh, that’s scary,” said Evans.

Participants can talk about one of four things:

Why you should vote

How to register to vote

How to find information about the ballot or…

What to do on Election Day

Myra Evans with the League of women voters explains how the competition works, saying, “The competition will be based on the number of likes and the number of views and creativity.”

The first place winner will earn $150; second place will get $100; and third place will take home $50.

While the challenge continues, Evans ends with this final message to young people who do not believe their vote matters.

“Often times you’ll say ‘I don’t like who’s running.’ I know,” said Evans. “But I’m telling you, one of the people that’s running will represent you. You are giving your power to them. So you need to go and hire the person that’s best for you.”

This TikTok challenge will continue until 5 p.m. on Sept. 19, which is National Voter Registration Day. Winders will be announced Sept. 26. Press the QR code in the image below for a link with information on how to submit your video.

