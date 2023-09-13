Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Court records show Wednesday afternoon, a jury found Michael Harrison Hunt guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery.

The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.

The sentencing will take place Friday, where a jury will determine if Hunt will indeed receive the death penalty.

This is in connection to the April 2019 killing of a woman and the shooting of three other people.

One victim who survived being shot in the throat, testified in the case this week, speaking through the trachea.

He testified that he’s had dozens of surgeries.

Testimony also indicated the two other surviving victims were seriously injured.

Investigators say Hunt and another suspect, who’s not been taken into custody, went into the Allen Avenue home, intending to kill a witness to Hunt being involved in sex crimes.

Court records show Hunt was wanted for sexual battery when the shooting happened.

Testimony indicated the woman who was shot and killed was not the alleged witness.

Court records show Hunt pretended to be a pizza delivery driver in order to get into the home.

Testimony indicated Hunt was known to the people in the home.

Hunt will face charges for separate sex crimes in a different case.

