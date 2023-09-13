Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting

Hunt Found Guilty
Hunt Found Guilty(Bay County Jail)
By Candace Newman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Court records show Wednesday afternoon, a jury found Michael Harrison Hunt guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery.

The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.

The sentencing will take place Friday, where a jury will determine if Hunt will indeed receive the death penalty.

This is in connection to the April 2019 killing of a woman and the shooting of three other people.

One victim who survived being shot in the throat, testified in the case this week, speaking through the trachea.

He testified that he’s had dozens of surgeries.

Testimony also indicated the two other surviving victims were seriously injured.

Investigators say Hunt and another suspect, who’s not been taken into custody, went into the Allen Avenue home, intending to kill a witness to Hunt being involved in sex crimes.

Court records show Hunt was wanted for sexual battery when the shooting happened.

Testimony indicated the woman who was shot and killed was not the alleged witness.

Court records show Hunt pretended to be a pizza delivery driver in order to get into the home.

Testimony indicated Hunt was known to the people in the home.

Hunt will face charges for separate sex crimes in a different case.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

Fugitive Files: Truvell Majors
Fugitive Files: Truvell Majors
Local organizations launch social media challenge to encourage voter participation
Local organizations launch social media challenge to encourage voter participation
Alabama’s new gang prevention law now in effect
Alabama’s new gang prevention law now in effect
Four Fairhope students get perfect ACT scores
Four Fairhope students get perfect ACT scores
East Canal Roundabout opens in Orange Beach
East Canal Roundabout opens in Orange Beach