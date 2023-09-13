Man killed in collision with ALDOT truck, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 43-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a collision with an Alabama Department of Transportation truck Tuesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police responded to the crash on westbound Interstate 10 at U.S. 90 around 8:37 p.m.

According to authorities, an ALDOT vehicle had been positioned in the middle lane to place traffic cones because the interstate was being closed due to an earlier accident. The driver of the other vehicle died from his injuries after he collided with the rear of the ALDOT truck, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

