MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a second Mobile County Metro Jail corrections officer accused of promoting prison contraband.

Kimberly A. Henderson, who has been fired the position which she held since 2016, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, according to the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO recently arrested now former corrections deputy Jessica Monique Odom on charges of trafficking fentanyl, attempting to distribute drugs and attempted promotion of prison contraband.

The case is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, authorities said.

