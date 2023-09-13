Advertise With Us
MPD makes fourth arrest in shooting of 6-year-old on Azalea Road

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have made a fourth arrest in the shooting of a 6-year-old at Summer Place Apartments back in August.

MPD said they have arrested Myasia Pettway, 21, in connection with the shooting and are charging her with first degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police have already arrested three teens in connection to the shooting.

