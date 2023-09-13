Oktoberfest and a Jags Football party at Braided River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks at Braided River Brewing Company! David Nelson from Braided River and Matthew Brannan from South Alabama joined us on Studio10 to talk about some of the events.

South Alabama watch party and steal the glass night at Braided River

Saturday, Sept 16th, 5pm glass release, 6pm game

Limited number of 2023 Spotted Tail pint glasses

Come join the USA National Alumni Association, the Braided River crew and USA fans from all over the Port City as we cheer on our hometown team on an outdoor big screen!

Braided River Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept 22nd, 4pm

Join Braided River in celebrating our annual Oktoberfest! We’re throwing a street party with live music, traditional food, specialty beer and LIMITED EDITION OKTOBERFEST BOOTS!

More details on our Facebook page: facebook.com/braidedriverbrewing

Braided River Brewing Company

420 Saint Louis St Mobile, AL, 36602

www.braidedriverbrewing.com facebook.com/braidedriverbrewing

