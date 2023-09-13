Oktoberfest and a Jags Football party at Braided River
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks at Braided River Brewing Company! David Nelson from Braided River and Matthew Brannan from South Alabama joined us on Studio10 to talk about some of the events.
South Alabama watch party and steal the glass night at Braided River
Saturday, Sept 16th, 5pm glass release, 6pm game
Limited number of 2023 Spotted Tail pint glasses
Come join the USA National Alumni Association, the Braided River crew and USA fans from all over the Port City as we cheer on our hometown team on an outdoor big screen!
Braided River Oktoberfest
Friday, Sept 22nd, 4pm
Join Braided River in celebrating our annual Oktoberfest! We’re throwing a street party with live music, traditional food, specialty beer and LIMITED EDITION OKTOBERFEST BOOTS!
More details on our Facebook page: facebook.com/braidedriverbrewing
Braided River Brewing Company
420 Saint Louis St Mobile, AL, 36602
www.braidedriverbrewing.com facebook.com/braidedriverbrewing
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.