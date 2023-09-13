Advertise With Us
Hire One

Oktoberfest and a Jags Football party at Braided River

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks at Braided River Brewing Company! David Nelson from Braided River and Matthew Brannan from South Alabama joined us on Studio10 to talk about some of the events.

South Alabama watch party and steal the glass night at Braided River

Saturday, Sept 16th, 5pm glass release, 6pm game

Limited number of 2023 Spotted Tail pint glasses

Come join the USA National Alumni Association, the Braided River crew and USA fans from all over the Port City as we cheer on our hometown team on an outdoor big screen!

Braided River Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept 22nd, 4pm

Join Braided River in celebrating our annual Oktoberfest! We’re throwing a street party with live music, traditional food, specialty beer and LIMITED EDITION OKTOBERFEST BOOTS!

More details on our Facebook page: facebook.com/braidedriverbrewing

Braided River Brewing Company

420 Saint Louis St Mobile, AL, 36602

www.braidedriverbrewing.com facebook.com/braidedriverbrewing

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

Happy Girl Conference 2023
Happy Girl Conference 2023
Mobile Symphony Orchestra opens season with ‘Heroes and Villains’
Mobile Symphony Orchestra opens season with ‘Heroes and Villains’
2023 Strike for Sickle Cell Bowling Fundraiser
2023 Strike for Sickle Cell Bowling Fundraiser
2023 Strike for Sickle Cell Bowling Fundraiser
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Sickle Cell Awareness Month