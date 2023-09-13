Scattered showers, storms are possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off sunny this morning, with a few clouds in sight. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 90s, staying well above average for this time of year. Humidity is also staying decently high, so feels-like temperatures will be running about 3-7 degrees higher than the air temperature. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today - with about a 40% chance. We will turn more isolated this afternoon/evening.

Overnight, we will drop into the lower-to-mid 70s, with isolated coastal showers possible.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to stay warm in the mid-90s, with a 40% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Hurricane Margot. It is expected to weaken back down to a Tropical Storm by the weekend but will continue to push north and meander around the Atlantic, truly just staying a problem for the fish. We are also tracking Hurricane Lee, which is a Category 3 hurricane. We will continue to monitor, but most models have it tracking north towards the NE US but weakening to a Tropical Storm. This could bring rough surf, heavy rain, and some stronger winds to Maine and Nova Scotia. The Gulf is quiet.

