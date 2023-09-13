Scattered storms and temperatures closer to normal

(WALA) - We’ve had some decent rain and storms around again today. We will see more scattered showers and storms going into the evening.

Looking ahead into Thursday there will be a line of rain and storms moving into our inland counties in the morning. These storms will move west to east and fizzle after lunchtime.

For coastal counties and the Interstate 10 metro area, there will be another afternoon of scattered storms. Some could be heavy with a good bit of lightning.

Conditions will be much the same for Friday, although rain chances will be a little lower, in the isolated category.

Rain chances will go back up for the weekend with at least 40-50% chances both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tropics: Lee continues is churning northward towards New England. The forecast is for it to make landfall this weekend as a weaker system in Maine or Nova Scotia Canada. Another system which will become Nigel is about a week behind Lee and on a similar track.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

