Strategies for buying a home with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Buying a home is one of life’s most exciting milestones, but it can also be one of the most stressful.

To help with this, Kim Kosick, a mortgage loan officer with Navigator Credit Union, says there are a few strategies for buying a home:

Get your finances in order

Save for a down payment

Get pre-approved for a mortgage

Work with a Realtor

Be flexible and patient

“You want to review your credit, you want to look at your budget and consider what debt you have versus the income that you make,” Kosick said. “You want to make sure when you’re out shopping that you have a clear picture of what you can afford and what you want to afford. You may qualify for more than what you’re willing to pay knowing your financial picture.”

Kosick also suggests getting pre-qualified before you look into a Realtor.

“It’s crucial to be pre-approved,” Kosick said. “It lets the sellers know that you are serious, that they have a qualified buyer and it gets you to know your budget. Also working with a reputable Realtor is so important. They will help you negotiate the complicated facets of buying a new home, finding a new property, and they’ll negotiate on your behalf.”

For more information on Navigator Credit Union or to speak with a mortgage loan officer, click HERE.

