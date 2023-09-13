Advertise With Us
Hire One

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump, who is still the party’s de-facto leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals
Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease...
What to know about the updated COVID-19 vaccines
Some of the dogs are shown that were taken from a Kentucky home after police said they found a...
73 dogs found in deplorable conditions at Kentucky home, authorities say