We could see more periodic rain and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After some beneficial rain finally returned to the Gulf Coast, we could see more pop in later today. Highs will still remain in the low 90s this afternoon but there will be more periodic rain/storms. Just like yesterday, the main threat will come from lightning so if you hear thunder roar, get indoors. For now, it looks like there will be enough moisture to keep chances for rain/storms in play through the weekend. Rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range each day with drier conditions taking over next week.

Hurricane Lee will make landfall Saturday night as a tropical storm either in Nova Scotia or Maine. A wave behind it has an 80% chance of developing.

