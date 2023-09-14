Another day with rain/storm chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another day where there will be a chance for showers/storms to flare up. We still are way behind for rainfall this year, and the more rain we can get the better.

I think we stay dry during the morning hours, but storms that can produce heavy rain/lightning will show up at times this afternoon. Highs will stay away from the mid 90s, and we’ll be in the low 90s which is an improvement. We see 40-50% coverage of rain each day through the weekend with drier and less humid air moving in next week.

Hurricane Lee looks to make landfall Saturday night as a strong tropical storm around Nova Scotia. Minimal issue for the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.