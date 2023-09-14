Authorities: Canton businessman paid $20,000 for failed murder-for-hire

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Canton men have been convicted for their part in a failed murder-for-hire that ended in a shootout on Highland Colony Parkway at the Renaissance roundabout in 2021.

Dondre Blackmon and Corrie Ollie were both convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and each sentenced to serve 20 years in custody, the maximum sentence.

Corrie Ollie also pleaded to felon in possession of a firearm and received an additional five years on that charge.

Xavious Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years.

On November 4, 2021, police were called to Highland Colony and Old Agency Road in reference to what witnesses described as two cars traveling north on Highland Colony shooting at one another.

Law enforcement found one of the vehicles involved on the shoulder of I-55 south.

Anterrion Robinson, LaChristopher Smith, and Tyrone Lewis were outside the car between the ditch and a wood line.

Lewis had been shot in the arm and Ridgeland Police Department officers rendered life-saving aid to him.

Through a months-long investigation, officers were able to determine that the shooting had stemmed from a murder-for-hire plot.

Local businessman, Dondre Blackmon, had contracted with Corrie Ollie for Ollie to murder Lewis for $20,000.

He paid Ollie $5,000 as a down payment on the hit.

Ollie and Xavious Johnson used social media to track down Lewis at Walk-On’s restaurant in Ridgeland. Then, when Lewis left with Robinson and Smith, Corey Ollie and Xavious Johnson followed them.

While heading towards I-55, Ollie drove and Johnson shot into the car driven by Lewis.

Lewis returned fire and the two cars exchanged gunfire as they went through the roundabout and merged onto the interstate in Ridgeland.

Lewis was the only person struck.

All parties involved were from Canton and authorities determined that this was the connection between Blackmon and Lewis.

Sources indicated that Blackmon was angry with Lewis over a business deal that had gone wrong, and Lewis had refused to pay Blackmon back.

