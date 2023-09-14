Advertise With Us
Coroner identifies man who died in Sheffield car explosion

Officials confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - No foul play was involved after a dead body was found in a car that exploded on Sunday, per the Sheffield Chief of Police.

The Colbert County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the man who was killed in the explosion as 53-year-old Michael Sherrell.

Sheffield officers received a call from a witness about a vehicle on fire around 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 in an alleyway on South Columbia Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, the car exploded. Nobody outside of the car was hurt.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said due to a lack of criminal activity the case will be turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

