Fairhope Oktoberfest is back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Oktoberfest event is back! German-style beers, German-style food, and a fun festive atmosphere make for a wonderful day to bring in autumn. It’ll be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Fairhope Brewing Company.

In addition to Fairhope Brewing’s seasonal Oktoberfest Lager, they will also have a German-style Helles and other small-batch beers. Their friends from Local 51 will be cooking up food until 3 p.m. They’ll also have live music, the timing of which will be dictated by the college football schedule. Yes, they will have all of those games on TV for you.

