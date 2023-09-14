Habitat for Humanity Southwest Alabama House 35th Anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the past 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama (HFHSWA), supported by thousands of volunteers and partners, has diligently built, repaired and rehabilitated homes for low-income families throughout the Mobile area who otherwise could not afford the costs. The nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated its 227th new home last month and, with three others currently under construction, hopes to complete at least one more before the end of the year. To commemorate the milestone anniversary, HFHSWA celebrates its “35 Year Journey” on Thursday, September 21.

The event takes place at Greer’s St. Louis Market from 6–9 p.m. and includes food, drinks, music and a silent auction. Tickets at $35 per person. “We feel blessed to have reached this point in our journey of providing deserving families in our community with decent, affordable housing,” says Courtney Rouse-Heinz, HFHSWA executive director.

“We compare our work to being on a journey because the need is always there. As we’ve seen, circumstances, natural disasters or pandemics can quickly impact a family’s financial status and their ability to afford or repair a home.” Along with the hundreds of new homes built by the organization and its army of volunteers, HFHSWA also assists area veterans with home repairs through a program sponsored by Home Depot. Other services include roof repairs and house rehabilitations for homeowners who qualify based on income.

“A frequent misconception about Habitat for Humanity is that people receive the homes for free. Just like most other homeowners, they must qualify for and carry a mortgage. They are also required to put in up to 200 hours of sweat equity on their or others’ homes,” explains Rouse-Heinz. “We provide a hand up, not a handout.” Currently, the average cost of a new home is around $150,000. Depending on business and corporate sponsorships and local and federal grants, the homeowner’s mortgage is generally around $120,000. “Our anniversary event is a time for us to celebrate the many businesses, organizations and other nonprofits that have supported us over the past 35 years in our mission to build a stronger community,” Rouse-Heinz adds. “We’re inviting the community to come out and join us as we continue on our journey.”

Habitat for Humanity Southwest Alabama House 35th Anniversary

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 6–9 p.m.

Location: Greer’s St. Louis Market rooftop, 260 St. Louis Street, Mobile

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.