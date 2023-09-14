iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (09/15/2023 - 09/17/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Randy Kennedy with Sports Talk 99.5 joined us in the studio for a look at what’s happening this weekend!

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN- Thurs 5:30pm-8:30pm, Mobile Cruise Terminal

This event is an evening for ladies 21 years of age and older, complete with heavy hors d’oeuvres from local area chefs and restaurants, specialty drinks, and an unforgettable evening of manicures, makeovers, shopping and more! Proceeds directly benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.

VINTAGE AFFAIR GALA- Thurs 6pm-10pm, Country Club of Mobile

The Vintage Affair Gala is an upscale wine tasting and auction benefiting the American Cancer Society. While listening to live music, you will delight in fine wines and catering from the Country Club.

GONG SHOW - Thurs 6pm, The Grand Hall, Mobile

Gulf Coast Dementia Services, in parody style, is bringing back The Gong Show to MOBILE! It’s a fundraiser that will display unconventional local talent to raise money for the Dementia Resource Guide and awareness for Dementia Care and Prevention.

CITY OF GULF SHORES SUNSET SERIES: THE POWELL BROTHERS- Thurs 6pm-8pm, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores

These free concerts consist of live music overlooking our beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset. Bring your blanket and lawn chair!

HEROES & VILLAINS- Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2:30pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

Everyone loves The Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s annual movie music concerts, and this year they’re opening the season with one of the best collections of movie scores ever. Heroes & Villains features music from Star Wars, Lawrence of Arabia, Rocky, Dances with Wolves, Wonder Woman, The Good, the Bad & the Ugly, The Incredibles, and much more.

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA: ART OF FASHION - Fri 5pm-9pm, Downtown Pensacola

Gallery Night’s “Art of Fashion” event will feature a “Pensacola Project Runway” fashion design contest. Competing designers will be creating two original clothing designs based on the theme “From Sand to Sassy. Watch the designs strut down the runway to be judged by a celebrity panel, with a final winning designer being chosen!

3rd Annual DIAPERS ON THE RUNWAY & KIDS FEST - Sun 1pm-4pm, The Grounds, West Mobile

Get ready for a day filled with fun, laughter, and fashion! Enjoy FREE admission into the Kids’ Fest where there will be games, food , door prizes and more while supplies last! Tickets are required for the Runway Show, which starts at 3pm. Show off your child’s runway skills while raising awareness about the need for diapers within our communities.

RIDEYELLOW CHARITY BICYCLE RIDE- Sat 7am, Halliday Park, Bay Minette

RIDEYELLOW is an annual Infirmary Health charity bike ride. The ride begins at Halliday Park in Bay Minette, Alabama, with a 6-mile tribute ride. You can choose to participate in only the tribute ride or continue by pedaling the 20, 37 or 62 mile route at your leisure. Rest stops are available along the way and food, beverages and vendor booths are available when riders return to the park.

36th Annual ALABAMA COASTAL CLEANUP- Sat 8am-12noon, various locations

This Saturday, thousands of volunteers will head to the beaches, lakes, and streams of Alabama to remove trash and debris from land and water. Volunteers of all ages will form the largest one-day volunteer event in the state on behalf of clean oceans and waterways.

MOBILE MUSEUM OF ART VINTAGE FAMILY DAY- Sat 1pm-5pm, Museum Dr, Mobile

It’s a blast to the past at Vintage Family Day. Inspired by collection exhibition DECADES: Looking Back/Moving Forward (1900 – 1919), you can explore popular activities from the turn of the century, including postcard making, marbles, dancing from Starlite Ballroom, and more! Plus fashion shows highlighting the trends of the time and live jazz music. Admission to the Museum will be free all day in addition to the afternoon activities.

EXPLOREUM AFTER HOURS: CLUELESS - Sat 5pm-9pm, Exploreum Science Center, Downtown Mobile

Show off your best pink fashion for this iconic film! Pink dresses, suits, morph suits, whatever you can find! Attendees are welcome to tour the exhibits until the movie starts.

THE HIDING PLACE: THE MUSICAL- Thurs 7pm, Rex Theatre, Downtown Pensacola

Based on the classic book by Corrie ten Boom, this musical tells the true story of a simple family who hid Jews in their watch shop in Holland during the Nazi occupation.

