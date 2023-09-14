Advertise With Us
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly smashing and throwing a customer’s groceries. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A Kroger employee in Ohio is under investigation by police for allegedly smashing and throwing a customer’s groceries in the store.

WTVG reports that the Fremont Police Department was called to a Kroger location in the Fremont area on Monday for a report of an employee smashing and throwing groceries.

Kroger customer Gail Johnson said she captured some of the incident from that day on cellphone video, showing her groceries scattered all over the store’s floor.

According to Johnson, she shops at the store every week with her coupons, but the cashier got upset while ringing her up on Monday.

“It was a total of $44 and some change and said, ‘No, that’s not correct,’” she said. “I told him mine should be about $25 because I always total my order. But he said the coupons came off and I said, ‘No, the coupons are not off.’”

Johnson said the cashier grabbed his calculator. She said she also added up the groceries again.

“He said, ‘What the F do you want my job?’ And I was in a state of shock,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson said the employee did not stop there.

“The stuff was on the conveyor belt, and he got the chips, and he took both of his fists and slammed them so hard that the chips went everywhere,” Johnson said. “He then grabbed the bag, and he was shaking the bag with chips going all over me. He then threw them from the register across the floor.”

Other employees ended up sweeping up the mess. But Johnson said she feared for her life during the incident.

“I saw the chicken wings and I picked them up and I threw them and hit him. He looked at me and got to screaming,” Johnson said.

The shopper said the employee in question had to be restrained.

Police described the male worker as being in his 40s. They have not yet charged the employee, but a report indicated a charge is pending for disorderly conduct.

Kroger representatives said they are aware of the customer’s concern and are currently reviewing the situation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

