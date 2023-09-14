Mobile County jury finds man guilty in 2021 murder, robbery case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sentencing is set for Oct. 25 for a man found guilty of a 2021 murder.

After deliberating for an hour on Wednesday, a Mobile County jury found Eric Gaylord guilty of murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 21-year-old Bradley Nall, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that Gaylord and others ambushed Nall on Randlett Drive in his front yard on Jan. 30, 2021. As Nall was driving to get away, Gaylord shot into the victim’s car seven times, hitting him four times, as he tried to drive away, according to prosecutors. Nall died a few houses down from his home, authorities said.

Gaylord’s five co-defendants — Demarcus Reynolds, Julian Sullivan, Jaravien Allen-White, Mary Butler and Selena Tisdale — each face felony murder charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.