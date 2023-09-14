Advertise With Us
MPD: We Want “Bam” Majors Off the Streets-NOW

By Byron Day
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators are asking FOX10 News Fugitive Files, for help in finding a guy they call “especially vicious.”

They say 44 year old Truvel Majors-who goes by the street name “Bam,”- is wanted for kicking in the apartment door of his girlfriend, this past weekend. Once inside, he choked, slashed, and beat the victim-just so she’d give him her cell phone, according to police. He also took her car, but it, along with the cell phone, was found later. But there was no sign of “Bam.”

The victim is recovering, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police, and “Bam” Majors is facing a slew of domestic violence charges.

Take a close look at Truvel “Bam” Majors mug shot. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

But there’s more: according to police records, Majors is a registered sex offender, and a rapist. He has no permanent address, but according to investigators, he usually stays at one of the motels on Highway 90 near Demotropolis Road.

If you spot “Bam” Majors-don’t approach him. Police say he’s very dangerous. Instead, call..the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211, right away. You could help police put this guy behind bars-where they desperately want him to be.

Fugitive Files: Truvell Majors
