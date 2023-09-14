Recipe: Cuban Island Pork Burgers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 2 pounds ground pork

· ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

· 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

· 1 tablespoon lime zest (a Microplane grater works well)

· 1 tablespoon dried oregano

· 1 teaspoon dried parsley

· 1 teaspoon dried coriander

· 2 teaspoons cumin

· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon granulated onion

· 1 teaspoon sea salt

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

· 1 teaspoon light brown sugar

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs

· 2 tablespoons milk

· 1 small onion, grated

· 2 large eggs

· 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

· 8-pack hamburger buns

· Dill pickle slices cut thinly (enough to cover 6-8 burgers)

· Yellow mustard, to taste

· Thinly sliced Rouses Ham (enough to cover 6-8 burgers)

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine cilantro, chopped garlic, lime zest, oregano, parsley, coriander, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, pepper, brown sugar, paprika and cayenne pepper (if using), and mix well.

3. Now add bread crumbs, milk, onion and eggs to the spice mixture, and mix well to incorporate.

4. Finally, add the ground pork and mix thoroughly to combine, then divide mixture into 8 equal portions. Shape portions into 8 patties.

5. In a large skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

6. Transfer browned patties to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Place baking dish in preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F.

7. Remove from oven and place burger patties on hamburger buns. Top each burger with pickles, ham and mustard…aaaahhhh!

