Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Cuban Island Pork Burgers

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 2 pounds ground pork

· ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

· 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

· 1 tablespoon lime zest (a Microplane grater works well)

· 1 tablespoon dried oregano

· 1 teaspoon dried parsley

· 1 teaspoon dried coriander

· 2 teaspoons cumin

· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon granulated onion

· 1 teaspoon sea salt

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

· 1 teaspoon light brown sugar

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs

· 2 tablespoons milk

· 1 small onion, grated

· 2 large eggs

· 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

· 8-pack hamburger buns

· Dill pickle slices cut thinly (enough to cover 6-8 burgers)

· Yellow mustard, to taste

· Thinly sliced Rouses Ham (enough to cover 6-8 burgers)

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine cilantro, chopped garlic, lime zest, oregano, parsley, coriander, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, pepper, brown sugar, paprika and cayenne pepper (if using), and mix well.

3. Now add bread crumbs, milk, onion and eggs to the spice mixture, and mix well to incorporate.

4. Finally, add the ground pork and mix thoroughly to combine, then divide mixture into 8 equal portions. Shape portions into 8 patties.

5. In a large skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

6. Transfer browned patties to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Place baking dish in preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F.

7. Remove from oven and place burger patties on hamburger buns. Top each burger with pickles, ham and mustard…aaaahhhh!

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area

Latest News

Free finance classes for teens
Free financial literacy course by Capital One & Khan Academy
Obsession with reality dating shows
Reality dating shows and today’s modern dating culture
Recipe: Mobile Caviar
Recipe: Mobile Caviar
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (09/15/2023 - 09/17/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (09/15/2023 - 09/17/2023)